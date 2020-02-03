School of Journalism and Mass Communication

Lake Mendota and the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus, including the Memorial Union Terrace, are pictured in an early morning aerial taken from a helicopter on Oct. 23, 2018. This photograph was captured with a fisheye lens. (Photo by Bryce Richter /UW-Madison)

People walking along East Campus Mall

A W crest banner flutters in the wind on Bascom Hill at the University of Wisconsin-Madison during autumn on Oct. 18, 2019. (Photo by Jeff Miller /UW-Madison)

2025 Communications Career & Resource Fair

Join us for the Communications Career and Resource Fair on November 3 and network with campus partners, alumni and employers.

Three Questions for Sydney Albert (BA'25)

SJMC alum, Sydney Albert (BA'25), reflects on the relationships she built while at the SJMC and the advice she has for aspiring journalists.

SJMC Student Savannah Schuyler Aims to Transform Tribal Journalism

SJMC student Savannah Schuyler is using journalism to uplift Indigenous voices on campus and beyond. With a passion for accurate storytelling, she hopes to return home and report for her tribal newsroom.

One of the earliest communication programs in the country, the University of Wisconsin–Madison School of Journalism & Mass Communication is also one of the best. We ground our teaching in the liberal arts, preparing students not just for the jobs of today, but for the ever-changing media landscape of tomorrow. From the heart of a world-class university, we create critical thinkers, problem solvers, researchers and innovators.

The UW SJMC is committed to promoting diversity, equity and inclusion through our scholarship and everyday practices. Through our daily work as academics and educators we have asserted our commitment to making this world a safer, more productive, more equitable place for everyone.

