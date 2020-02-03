School of Journalism and Mass Communication

Featured News
2025 Communications Career & Resource Fair
Join us for the Communications Career and Resource Fair on November 3 and network with campus partners, alumni and employers.
Three Questions for Sydney Albert (BA'25)
SJMC alum, Sydney Albert (BA'25), reflects on the relationships she built while at the SJMC and the advice she has for aspiring journalists.
SJMC Student Savannah Schuyler Aims to Transform Tribal Journalism
SJMC student Savannah Schuyler is using journalism to uplift Indigenous voices on campus and beyond. With a passion for accurate storytelling, she hopes to return home and report for her tribal newsroom.
Connect. Collaborate. Create.
One of the earliest communication programs in the country, the University of Wisconsin–Madison School of Journalism & Mass Communication is also one of the best. We ground our teaching in the liberal arts, preparing students not just for the jobs of today, but for the ever-changing media landscape of tomorrow. From the heart of a world-class university, we create critical thinkers, problem solvers, researchers and innovators.
Diversity, Equity and Inclusion
The UW SJMC is committed to promoting diversity, equity and inclusion through our scholarship and everyday practices. Through our daily work as academics and educators we have asserted our commitment to making this world a safer, more productive, more equitable place for everyone.
Job Listings
|Job
|Location
|
Graphic Design Intern - OSTFE
UW-Madison | The Office of Student Transition and Family Engagement
|Madison, WI
|
Videography/Photography Intern - OSTFE
UW-Madison | The Office of Student Transition and Family Engagement
|Madison, WI
|
Communications and Outreach Internship
UW-Madison | Gathering Waters
|Madison, WI | Remote
|
Marketing and Event Coordinator
Biebel's Catering & Rental
|Green Bay, WI
|
Early-Career Fellowship Program
The OPEN Notebook
|Remote
|
Full-Time Social Media Specialist / Apparel & Licensing Sales Associate
Lawless Harley-Davidson
|Scott City, MO