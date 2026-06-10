School of Journalism and Mass Communication

2025–2026 Academic Year in Photos

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As we wrap up the academic year, we’re reflecting on on the achievements of our students, faculty and staff, numerous events and other important moments that made this year so memorable. Check out our 2025–2026 academic year in photos.

August 2025

A group of graduate students and faculty members gathered around colorful tables socializing.
A group of new and current graduate students and faculty members gather at the Memorial Union Terrace for a happy hour following the SJMC’s new graduate student orientation.

September 2025

A female student with dark hair and a black sweater leads a discussion with her two classmates.
Photographer Andy Manis came to campus to photograph our students, faculty and staff in action. In this photo, students discuss course material in Teaching Faculty Debra Pierce’s J449: Account Planning and Strategy course. (Photo: Andy Manis)
Three students draw on a large poster
Students create a poster for their project in Professor Karyn Riddle’s J616: Mass Media and Youth course. (Photo: Andy Manis)
A male teacher in a white shirt and tie leads a course and points to a screen in front of a classroom of students.
Assistant Professor Ross Dahlke leads his J677: Concepts and Tools for Data Analysis and Visualization course. (Photo: Andy Manis)
A woman with brown hair in a dark cardigan meets with a female student in her office.
Undergraduate Advising Manager Sandra Kubat meets with a student in her office. (Photo: Andy Manis)

October 2025

Students meet with alumni in a large classroom in clustered tables.
Students meet with SJMC BOV members at the BOV Meet & Greet. During the event, students have the opportunity to meet alumni from a wide range of industries to discuss career paths and advice.
A group of alumni pose together with a cardboard cutout of Bucky Badger.
Members of the SJMC Board of Visitors pose together after their biannual fall meeting.
Three students in Halloween costumes pose together.
The SJMC Inclusion Committee hosted its first ever Trick or Treat event. Students “trick or treated” with a variety of student organizations and enjoyed a costume contest and pizza.

November 2025

A female student in a dark blazer meets with employers at a career fair.
A student meets with an employer at the 2025 Communications Career and Resource Fair.

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December 2025

A group of students pose outside next to a sign that reads "SHEBOYGAN, Malibu of the Midwest"
Students from Professor Doug McLeod’s J445: Creative Campaign Messages course travelled to Sheboygan, Wisconsin to build campaigns to support Sheboygan County Foster Care.
A group of four female students look through a printed magazine
Students from Curb Magazine travelled to Royale Printing to see this year’s edition of Curb, Currents, come to life in print.

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A group of students pose with a large trophy
Students in J202 pose with the Tompkins Cup after winning the Fall 2025 final presentation competition.
Five women pose together in front of a cardboard cutout of Bucky Badger and red screen that reads "Thank you"
Professional MA graduates pose together after presenting their final portfolios.

February 2026

A woman at a podium on stage speaking to a large crowd
Documentary flimmaker Rachel Bozich (BA’10) speaks to students, faculty an community members during the 2026 Nafziger Lecture.

March 2026

Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin, Andy Lack and Katy Culver pose together on stage.
(from left) Former UW Chancellor Mnookin, media leader Andy Lack and SJMC Director Katy Culver pose together after “Democracy in the Balance: The Essential Role of Journalism in Advancing Civil Discourse.”
Three male students present their research in front of a classroom of other graduate students.
PhD students Brule Woods, Sean Pauley and Wil Dubree present their research at the Communication Crossroads Conference.

April 2026

A group of men and women pose outside with a cardboard cutout of Bucky Badger and holding up their hands in a "W" shape
SJMC faculty and staff pose together to celebrate Day of the Badger.

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A cardboard cut out of Bucky Badger next to a large wall display that reads "The SJMC has given me endless..." and is filled with students' responses
Students, faculty and staff celebrated Day of the Badger with free donuts, SJMC swag and a banner filled with all of the endless possibilities the SJMC offers.
A man in a red sweatshirt is filmed and interviewed by a TV news crew.
WSUM Production Director John Raider is interviewed by a CBS Milwaukee reporter about WSUM being named the Best College Station in the Nation by the Intercollegiate Broadcasting System.

May 2026

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A large group of people pose together under a red and white balloon arch
Faculty and staff gathered to celebrate the end of Professor Katy Culver’s term as Director and the beginning of Professor Mike Wagners term as Director of the SJMC.