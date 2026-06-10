As we wrap up the academic year, we’re reflecting on on the achievements of our students, faculty and staff, numerous events and other important moments that made this year so memorable. Check out our 2025–2026 academic year in photos.

August 2025

September 2025

October 2025

November 2025

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December 2025

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February 2026

March 2026

April 2026

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May 2026

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