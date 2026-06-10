As we wrap up the academic year, we’re reflecting on on the achievements of our students, faculty and staff, numerous events and other important moments that made this year so memorable. Check out our 2025–2026 academic year in photos.
August 2025
A group of new and current graduate students and faculty members gather at the Memorial Union Terrace for a happy hour following the SJMC’s new graduate student orientation. September 2025
Photographer Andy Manis came to campus to photograph our students, faculty and staff in action. In this photo, students discuss course material in Teaching Faculty Debra Pierce’s J449: Account Planning and Strategy course. (Photo: Andy Manis)
Students create a poster for their project in Professor Karyn Riddle’s J616: Mass Media and Youth course. (Photo: Andy Manis)
Assistant Professor Ross Dahlke leads his J677: Concepts and Tools for Data Analysis and Visualization course. (Photo: Andy Manis)
Undergraduate Advising Manager Sandra Kubat meets with a student in her office. (Photo: Andy Manis) October 2025
Students meet with SJMC BOV members at the BOV Meet & Greet. During the event, students have the opportunity to meet alumni from a wide range of industries to discuss career paths and advice.
Members of the SJMC Board of Visitors pose together after their biannual fall meeting.
The SJMC Inclusion Committee hosted its first ever Trick or Treat event. Students “trick or treated” with a variety of student organizations and enjoyed a costume contest and pizza. November 2025
A student meets with an employer at the 2025 Communications Career and Resource Fair.
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December 2025
Students from Professor Doug McLeod’s J445: Creative Campaign Messages course travelled to Sheboygan, Wisconsin to build campaigns to support Sheboygan County Foster Care.
Students from Curb Magazine travelled to Royale Printing to see this year’s edition of Curb, Currents, come to life in print.
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Students in J202 pose with the Tompkins Cup after winning the Fall 2025 final presentation competition.
Professional MA graduates pose together after presenting their final portfolios. February 2026
Documentary flimmaker Rachel Bozich (BA’10) speaks to students, faculty an community members during the 2026 Nafziger Lecture. March 2026
(from left) Former UW Chancellor Mnookin, media leader Andy Lack and SJMC Director Katy Culver pose together after “Democracy in the Balance: The Essential Role of Journalism in Advancing Civil Discourse.”
PhD students Brule Woods, Sean Pauley and Wil Dubree present their research at the Communication Crossroads Conference. April 2026
SJMC faculty and staff pose together to celebrate Day of the Badger.
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Students, faculty and staff celebrated Day of the Badger with free donuts, SJMC swag and a banner filled with all of the endless possibilities the SJMC offers.
WSUM Production Director John Raider is interviewed by a CBS Milwaukee reporter about WSUM being named the Best College Station in the Nation by the Intercollegiate Broadcasting System. May 2026
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Faculty and staff gathered to celebrate the end of Professor Katy Culver’s term as Director and the beginning of Professor Mike Wagners term as Director of the SJMC.