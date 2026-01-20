Meet the SJMC’s Spring 2026 Adjunct Instructors and Lecturers

This spring, two School of Journalism and Mass Communication (SJMC) alumni and two graduate students will bring their real-world expertise into SJMC classrooms. These adjunct instructors and lecturers will offer undergraduate students new perspectives informed by their experiences in diverse fields.

Get to know the new members of our staff who are joining the School of Journalism and Mass Communication this semester.

Adjunct Instructors

Thomas Beckman

This spring, Thomas Beckman is teaching the SJMC’s first-ever course on AI in Strategic Communication. In J475, students will examine how AI is transforming strategy, messaging and creative workflows while building the skills and ethical judgment needed to use AI responsibly in their future careers. By the end of the course, students will be prepared to enter the workforce confident in their skills and ready to use AI thoughtfully.

What do you find most rewarding about teaching at the SJMC and working with the next generation of communicators?

What I find most rewarding is seeing students learn, grow, and apply what we discuss in class to real-world situations. Watching them connect strategy to impact, and gain confidence in how their work can shape understanding, build trust, and influence decisions, makes teaching at SJMC especially meaningful.

What perspective do you hope to bring to the students you teach?

I hope to bring a practitioner’s perspective grounded in judgment, ethics, and audience empathy. Tools and platforms will continue to change, but the ability to think critically, ask the right questions, and communicate with clarity and integrity will always matter. My goal is to help students develop confidence in their decision-making, not just their technical skills.

As you lead SJMC’s first-ever course on AI and communications, what excites you most?

What excites me most is helping students understand how AI is changing the way we work, including the practice of strategic communications, and giving them the confidence to apply these tools thoughtfully and responsibly. The course will help students see AI not as a shortcut, but as a way to strengthen strategy, creativity, and accountability while staying grounded in the values of ethical communication.

Pat Hastings

Pat Hastings is an award-winning journalist and broadcaster with a wide-ranging career in radio and television, where she worked in radio and television news and later founded her own media consulting firm. This spring, she is teaching one of her favorite classes, J335: Principles and Practices of Reporting, a course she enjoys for its strong emphasis on creativity in the classroom.

What do you find most rewarding about teaching at the SJMC and working with the next generation of communicators?

Every student arrives with their own background, learning style, and goals. My role as an instructor is not only to teach skills but also to help students recognize their unique strengths and potential.

It’s rewarding to watch students progress over the course of a semester. As they build confidence and skills, they also discover their own talents. Working with the next generation of communicators is both energizing— the collaborative process brings fresh ideas, and a lot of fun. There’s a reason I haven’t left SJMC yet, and that’s why.

What perspective do you hope to bring to the students you teach?

Having been part of SJMC for many years and having taught a wide range of courses, I’ve seen trends change and reappear in new forms. Because I continue to work actively in video and communications, I’m able to bring current industry practices, and real‑world insights directly into the classroom. This helps me connect with what’s happening right now in the field.

Lecturers

Aman Abhishek

Aman Abhishek is a Ph.D. candidate at the SJMC with minors in history and political science. His research focuses on the political economy of communication, activist media and social movements. Abhishek will teach J162: Mass Media in Multicultural America this spring.

Luhang Sun

Luhang Sun is a Ph.D. candidate at the SJMC with minors in Gender and Women’s Studies and Educational Psychology (Quantitative Methods). Sun’s research lies at the intersection of feminist media studies, communication technologies and computational social science. This spring, Sun will teach J677: Concepts and Tools for Data Analysis and Visualization.

What do you find most rewarding about teaching at the SJMC and working with the next generation of communicators?

The most rewarding part is seeing students apply what they learn from class to topics and careers they are truly passionate about.

What perspective do you hope to bring to the students you teach?

Methods are means, not ends. The end is to answer socially important questions that students genuinely care about.