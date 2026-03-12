Save the Date! Day of the Badger Returns April 14–15

The party to pay is forward is on! Day of the Badger will return this April 14–15 and we are so excited to show off our SJMC Badger pride. Each year, for 1,848 minutes, alumni, friends and students of UW–Madison celebrate their UW pride and support hands-on, real-world educational experiences and opportunities for current and future generations of strategic communicators and storytellers.

Bookmark the SJMC giving page

Celebrate

Last year, the SJMC sped past the competition and broke its record for the number of gifts given during Day of the Badger – a whopping 220 gifts. Not only that, the SJMC community raised $35,605 for the Journalism and Mass Communication Annual Fund, which provides discretionary support for current and future students through scholarships, facility and technology upgrades, hands-on learning experiences and more. We’re hoping to continue our record-breaking streak in honor of the School’s 120th anniversary.

This year, we hope to keep that momentum going. Thanks to a generous group of current and former Board of Visitors members, led by Ben Deutsch (BA’85), Angela Dallman (BA’89) and Scott Farrell (BA’78), when we reach 75 gifts, we will unlock an additional $20,000 and when we receive 150 gifts, we will unlock an extra $22,000 for a whopping $42,000!

Here’s how you can get involved:

Break out your best Badger gear!

Show off your SJMC pride by posting on social media. Be sure to tag UW-Madison School of Journalism and Mass Communication on LinkedIn, @uwsjmc on Instagram or @uwmadisonsjmc on Facebook.

Join the party to pay it forward and support the educational experiences of current and future generations of SJMC students.

Give Back

Contributions to the SJMC during Day of the Badger support the School of Journalism and Mass Communication Annual Fund. Gifts to this fund will have an immediate impact on a diverse array of student and faculty initiatives across the School, including:

Providing financial support to deserving, passionate students including our James L. Baughman Senior Achievement Awards.

Updating learning spaces and technology to encourage greater faculty-student collaboration.

Supporting real-world projects and experiences that best prepare students for ever-changing media landscapes.

Engaging in inclusive initiatives to make the SJMC a place where all students belong.

Share

Join the party and pay it forward to current and future SJMC students on Tuesday, April 14 and Wednesday, April 15. Engage in the conversation on social media using the hashtag #DayOfTheBadger and tag us at UW-Madison School of Journalism and Mass Communication on LinkedIn, @uwsjmc on Instagram or @uwmadisonsjmc on Facebook.

Bookmark the SJMC giving page