SJMC Students Win 2025 WBA Student Awards for Excellence and 2025 Howard Gernetzke Scholarship

On Feb. 28, 2026, the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association (WBA) announced its 2025 Student Awards for Excellence winners. UW-Madison’s WSUM and Curb Magazine were among the winners, along with other students.
WBA also announced the 2025 Howard Gernetzke Scholarship recipient, SJMC’s Kayla Dembiec. Dembiec attended the WBA Student Forum at Lambeau field and said being awarded this scholarship recognizes her passion for broadcasting and dedication to her work.
“The SJMC has played a huge role in shaping my academic journey by providing hands-on learning opportunities, supportive professors, and real-world reporting experiences that have strengthened my confidence as a communicator and storyteller,” Dembiec said.
Congratulations to all SJMC students! A full list of SJMC, WSUM and Curb Magazine WBA winners is as follows:
Boyd Huppert Excellence in Radio Writing Award
First Place – WSUM: Potential Janesville Data Center Protests
News Series/Documentary (Radio)
First Place – WSUM: The Gubernatorial Race Series: Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley
Newscast (Radio)
First Place – WSUM: Nov. 20 Daily Newscast
Second Place – WSUM: Nov. 18 Daily Newscast
General News Story (Radio)
Second Place – WSUM: From City Hall to Campus: Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway
Third Place – WSUM: Proposed Janesville Data Center Story
Sports Show (Radio)
Second Place – WSUM: We Sleep In May
Third Place – WSUM: From The Bench – The Aftermath of Badger Football, without the Axe
Sports Story (Radio)
Third Place – WSUM: WSUM Daily Sports Update
Sports Play-by-Play (Radio)
Second Place – WSUM: Badger Volleyball vs UNC – NCAA Round 2
Air Check (Radio)
First Place – WSUM: Johnny Raider Aircheck
Station Imaging (Radio)
First Place – WSUM: Johnny Raider Show Imaging
Podcast (Radio)
Second Place – WSUM: Toss The Mic Sportscast
Third Place – WSUM: Madison Science Mystery Tour (Nick Burgraff Interview)
Long Form Audio Storytelling (Radio)
Second Place – UW-Madison: The Healing Palette
Third Place – UW-Madison: Absurd Athletics
Public Affairs/Talk Show (Radio)
First Place – WSUM: The Gubernatorial Race Series: State Senator Kelda Roys
Promo (Radio)
First Place – WSUM: CD-Thon (College Radio Day)
Boyd Huppert Excellence in Television Writing Award
First Place – UW-Madison: First Generation Badgers
News Series/Documentary (TV)
Third Place – UW-Madison: “One Tweet, Endless Impact” – A Story on Jack Towne
Newscast (TV)
First Place – UW-Madison: Badger Herald Broadcast, Dec. 11, 2025
General News Story (TV)
First Place – UW-Madison: Why Police Are Cracking Down on Cyclists Without Lights — Inside the ‘Be Bright’ Campaign
Second Place – UW-Madison: Tattoo Fest
Third Place – UW-Madison: Randall & Franklin Elementary Food Drive
Sports Story (TV)
Second Place – UW-Madison: Sun Prairie East Coaching Staff
Sports Play-by-Play (TV)
First Place – UW-Madison: Wisconsin vs. Minnesota Duluth
Photojournalism (TV)
Second Place – UW-Madison: Drag in the Age of Trump: Bianca Lynn Breeze’s Bingo Rebellion
Third Place – UW-Madison: Sustainability on Campus
Public Affairs/Talk Show (TV)
First Place – UW-Madison: Candid Politics: Kelda Roys
Social Media
First Place – UW-Madison: Who Would You Choose?
Second Place – UW-Madison: The Badger Beat Social Media
Website
First Place – UW-Madison: Curb Magazine Website