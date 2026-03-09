SJMC Students Win 2025 WBA Student Awards for Excellence and 2025 Howard Gernetzke Scholarship

On Feb. 28, 2026, the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association (WBA) announced its 2025 Student Awards for Excellence winners. UW-Madison’s WSUM and Curb Magazine were among the winners, along with other students.

WBA also announced the 2025 Howard Gernetzke Scholarship recipient, SJMC’s Kayla Dembiec. Dembiec attended the WBA Student Forum at Lambeau field and said being awarded this scholarship recognizes her passion for broadcasting and dedication to her work.

“The SJMC has played a huge role in shaping my academic journey by providing hands-on learning opportunities, supportive professors, and real-world reporting experiences that have strengthened my confidence as a communicator and storyteller,” Dembiec said.

Congratulations to all SJMC students! A full list of SJMC, WSUM and Curb Magazine WBA winners is as follows:

Boyd Huppert Excellence in Radio Writing Award

First Place – WSUM: Potential Janesville Data Center Protests

News Series/Documentary (Radio)

First Place – WSUM: The Gubernatorial Race Series: Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley

Newscast (Radio)

First Place – WSUM: Nov. 20 Daily Newscast

Second Place – WSUM: Nov. 18 Daily Newscast

General News Story (Radio)

Second Place – WSUM: From City Hall to Campus: Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway

Third Place – WSUM: Proposed Janesville Data Center Story

Sports Show (Radio)

Second Place – WSUM: We Sleep In May

Third Place – WSUM: From The Bench – The Aftermath of Badger Football, without the Axe

Sports Story (Radio)

Third Place – WSUM: WSUM Daily Sports Update

Sports Play-by-Play (Radio)

Second Place – WSUM: Badger Volleyball vs UNC – NCAA Round 2

Air Check (Radio)

First Place – WSUM: Johnny Raider Aircheck

Station Imaging (Radio)

First Place – WSUM: Johnny Raider Show Imaging

Podcast (Radio)

Second Place – WSUM: Toss The Mic Sportscast

Third Place – WSUM: Madison Science Mystery Tour (Nick Burgraff Interview)

Long Form Audio Storytelling (Radio)

Second Place – UW-Madison: The Healing Palette

Third Place – UW-Madison: Absurd Athletics

Public Affairs/Talk Show (Radio)

First Place – WSUM: The Gubernatorial Race Series: State Senator Kelda Roys

Promo (Radio)

First Place – WSUM: CD-Thon (College Radio Day)

Boyd Huppert Excellence in Television Writing Award

First Place – UW-Madison: First Generation Badgers

News Series/Documentary (TV)

Third Place – UW-Madison: “One Tweet, Endless Impact” – A Story on Jack Towne

Newscast (TV)

First Place – UW-Madison: Badger Herald Broadcast, Dec. 11, 2025

General News Story (TV)

First Place – UW-Madison: Why Police Are Cracking Down on Cyclists Without Lights — Inside the ‘Be Bright’ Campaign

Second Place – UW-Madison: Tattoo Fest

Third Place – UW-Madison: Randall & Franklin Elementary Food Drive

Sports Story (TV)

Second Place – UW-Madison: Sun Prairie East Coaching Staff

Sports Play-by-Play (TV)

First Place – UW-Madison: Wisconsin vs. Minnesota Duluth

Photojournalism (TV)

Second Place – UW-Madison: Drag in the Age of Trump: Bianca Lynn Breeze’s Bingo Rebellion

Third Place – UW-Madison: Sustainability on Campus

Public Affairs/Talk Show (TV)

First Place – UW-Madison: Candid Politics: Kelda Roys

Social Media

First Place – UW-Madison: Who Would You Choose?

Second Place – UW-Madison: The Badger Beat Social Media

Website

First Place – UW-Madison: Curb Magazine Website