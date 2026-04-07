Tour the SJMC

The School of Journalism and Mass Communication (SJMC) welcomes the opportunity to meet with prospective students and their families and show them around the school. Located in the heart of UW–Madison’s campus and downtown Madison, Vilas Hall is home to the SJMC community. During our tour, you’ll learn about our undergraduate areas of study in strategic communication and reporting, our certificates in sports communication and digital media analytics, the many hands-on projects that our students work on, how to apply and more. We offer tours year-round, Monday through Friday. We look forward to meeting you on campus!

Schedule a tour

Can’t make it to campus? Check out our virtual tour below.