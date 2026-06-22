Day of the Badger 2026: By the Numbers

Thanks to an incredible outpouring of support from our alumni and friends, Day of the Badger 2026 was a smashing success! We are so grateful for the generous support of our SJMC community. Here’s a look at how we did this year.

1848

minutes of giving.

$79,949

dollars raised for the School of Journalism and Mass Communication Annual Fund, which provides discretionary support for current students through scholarships, facility and technology upgrades, hands-on learning experiences and more.

180

gifts given to the SJMC.

$42,000

match gift raised by current and emeritus Board of Visitors members.

22

generous current and emeritus Board of Visitors members who contributed to the match gift: gift leaders Angie Dallman, Ben Deutsch and Scott Farrell, and gift contributors Dan Baumann, Herman Baumann, Laura Brenner, Betsy Brown (Wyatt), Mary Conway, Shoshana Dichter, Justin Dini, David Grossman, Andy Katz, Kim Kelleher, Rory Leyen, Anne Martino, Beth McGrath, Lee Newman, Lance Pillersdorf, Phil Rosenthal, George Stanley, Ann Wessing and Dave Zweifel.

168

donuts consumed during our two-day Day of the Badger party at Vilas Hall, hosted by Communications Manager Kara Rheingans. Students enjoyed free Greenbush donuts and SJMC swag and shared the endless things that the SJMC has given them.