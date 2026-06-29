Sharon Stark Establishes $1 Million Investigative Journalism Professorship

After supporting investigative reporting interns at the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel for more than 20 years, long-time friend of the School of Journalism and Mass Communication (SJMC), Sharon Stark is expanding her impact on journalism education.

This spring, Stark donated $1 million to establish the Sharon Stark Professorship in support of investigative journalism education. Inspired by the works of dogged reporters like Nellie Bly, Carol Leonnig, Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein, she hopes her gift can inspire change far beyond the classroom.

“Truth triumphs because of investigative journalists. Investigative journalism and democracy are very much interlinked,” Stark said. “Democracy is dependent on strong journalism and holding power to account.”

The professorship funds an instructor who will help students gain critical skills that newsrooms need now. Stark’s gift emphasizes people who have relevant professional experience or conduct applied research related to investigative work.

“These are tough budget times in higher education. The SJMC is not alone in facing these challenges, but supporters like Sharon have a direct and immediate impact,” said Kathleen Bartzen Culver, Director of the SJMC. “This gift allows us to teach classes that wouldn’t otherwise be taught and give students advanced skills from top journalists.”

Originally envisioned as an estate gift, Stark believed that the world could use more investigative journalism immediately, so she moved forward with the professorship last fall.

“Years ago, I would look at donor walls and say to myself ‘someday I want to be one of those people.’ I assumed my giving would be as legacy gifts,” Stark said. “What a pleasure to have the joy of giving while I’m alive. Philanthropy adds a great deal of meaning to my life.”

The professorship will be awarded to SJMC alum, international investigative journalist and author Jacob Kushner (BA’10) in Spring 2027. Kushner’s work has appeared in dozens of publications, including The New York Times, The Atlantic, The New Yorker, Harper’s, National Geographic, WIRED and more.

“It’s a real honor to be chosen as the first Sharon Stark Professor,” Kushner said. “Sharon has been supporting investigative journalism in Wisconsin since I was a student here myself. She visited my investigative journalism class with Professor Deb Blum, and she helped make our investigations possible.”

Stark credits her ability to fund philanthropy to her late husband Peter Livingston’s mother, Magdalena Friedman. An immigrant from Hungary, Friedman was a careful spender but had the opportunity to invest in shares of Manhattan real estate. Rather than be paid by the developers he represented, her second husband, a real estate attorney, often took shares in their buildings. Friedman eventually bought her own shares which were later passed down to Livingston. This enabled him and Stark to make lasting impacts on causes for which they care deeply.

“It’s fun and a privilege to be a philanthropist. And, an honor to make a gift that Peter’s mom would have loved,” Stark said. “I can see the joy on her face knowing that because of her, I can endow an investigative journalism professor and help train the next generation of tough-minded reporters.”