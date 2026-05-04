Distinguished Teaching Faculty Debra Pierce retires from the SJMC

Distinguished Teaching Faculty III Debra Pierce is retiring from her position as an instructor with UW-Madison’s School of Journalism and Mass Communication (SJMC).

When Pierce joined the network of SJMC professors and teaching faculty in 2006, she brought with her over 20 years of industry experience in both marketing and strategic communications. During her time with the SJMC she has stood as a pillar of change and expertise in the areas of digital communications, strategy, public relations and campaign management.

“Deb has set herself apart through her deep dedication to innovation in her teaching,” SJMC Director Kathleen Bartzen Culver said. “Whether it was leading us to develop the university’s first course in digital media for strategic communication back in the day or helping set the course for our new class on AI in strat comm, she has been at the head of the pack.”

About five years into her position at the SJMC, Pierce was among the first instructors to create new digital-forward classes for the school. These classes would eventually become some of the first Digital Practices courses, and influence the Digital Studies Certificate – one of the largest and most popular among undergraduate students. And her focus on technology didn’t stop there. Just this year, Pierce championed the addition of the first ever SJMC course on AI in Strategic Communication and conceptually framed the course weekly plan. These courses have offered invaluable experiences for SJMC undergraduate students.

“I learned a lot of techniques, principles, theories, and tools that would make me an effective communicator, but most of all, I learned how to expect excellence in myself and my peers,” said SJMC alum Colleen Muraca (BA‘20).

Pierce’s background in the agency world inspired her work in the classroom. She brings in real Wisconsin-based businesses for her students to work with, creating campaigns, strategic plans, and most importantly, connections.

“I am thrilled to have had the opportunity that SJMC afforded me to be a part of our department’s instruction and the university’s mission of teaching and service in the Wisconsin Idea,” Pierce said. “And through that service to our students, I think I’ve been an instrumental part of helping the students get the real life, hands-on experiences that they need in the classroom.”

One of Pierce’s favorite parts of teaching with the SJMC is fostering relationships and connections with students, even past graduation. She cherishes the full-circle moments of bringing alumni back to the classroom to speak to her current students about the world of strategic communication.

“One of the most rewarding parts of my entire career has been helping the students that I’ve mentored and coached succeed to get where they want to get in their career or personal life,” Pierce said.

Throughout her time at the SJMC, Pierce has made it a priority to connect students with her vast professional network. Students and Wisconsin businesses have benefitted from the link established by Pierce. Pat Hastings, Distinguished Emeritus Lecturer at the SJMC, remarks on the impact Pierce has managed to make on the school and students.

“She truly is the real deal,” Hastings said. “Her professional journey is impressive not only in its scope, but in how generously she has shared that experience with colleagues and students alike.”

The connections Pierce builds with students remains past graduation. She continues to make time for past students, and connect them with people that can help them succeed even further. And as Pierce walks away from teaching at the SJMC, she leaves behind a one-of-a-kind legacy. Her advice to students: never stop learning.

“Once a badger, always a badger,” Pierce said.