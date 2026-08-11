Flock On! Fill the Hill Returns October 1–2

Fill the Hill 2026

October 1, 5 p.m.–October 10, 5 p.m.

Calling all Flockstars! The flamingos will return to Vilas Hall this “Flocktober” for UW–Madison’s pinkest homecoming tradition – Fill the Hill. For 24 hours, every gift to the School of Journalism and Mass Communication will add a pink flamingo to Bascom Hill and support endless opportunities for our students, faculty and staff.

Save the Date

What is Fill the Hill?

Fill the Hill is a fundraising event that raises crucial funds for UW–Madison and the SJMC. For each gift given during Fill the Hill, a flamingo will be put on Bascom Hill to represent how private support helps UW–Madison maintain its excellence in education by supporting the university’s most immediate needs.

How your gifts make an impact

Contributions in support of the SJMC during Fill the Hill support the Journalism and Mass Communication Annual Fund. Gifts to this fund will have an immediate impact on a diverse array of student and faculty initiatives across the SJMC, including:

Providing financial support to deserving, passionate students, including our James L. Baughman Senior Achievement Awards.

Updating learning spaces and technology to encourage greater faculty-student collaboration in both path-breaking research and cutting-edge industry work.

Supporting real-world projects, professional development and networking opportunities that best prepare students to launch their careers after graduation.

Engaging in inclusive initiatives to make the SJMC a place where all students belong.

Why we need your support

The School of Journalism and Mass Communication needs your support to ensure that our students have transformational educational opportunities that create unparalleled professionals in strategic communication, journalism and research.

Help the SJMC fill the hill