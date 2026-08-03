School of Journalism and Mass Communication

Three Questions for Sadie Dorf

Posted on

Name: Sadie Dorf

Title and Organization: Earned Media, Social, and Content Manager – The Clorox Company

Graduation Year and Degree: 2014; both Strategic Communications and Reporting; certificate in digital studies

Sadie Dorf (BA’14) has built a career in earned media, social content and influencer marketing strategy. She has helped lead campaigns for iconic brands like Hidden Valley Ranch and its Ranchbassador program. Dorf shares how curiosity, hands-on experience and a passion for connecting with audiences helped shape her career in brand marketing.

 

When it comes to your work for Hidden Valley Ranch and the Ranchbassador program and your strategic communication career, what are you most proud of?

That’s what keeps me excited about this field. Social media is constantly evolving, and I love that I’m able to evolve alongside it!