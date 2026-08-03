Three Questions for Sadie Dorf

Name: Sadie Dorf

Title and Organization: Earned Media, Social, and Content Manager – The Clorox Company

Graduation Year and Degree: 2014; both Strategic Communications and Reporting; certificate in digital studies

Sadie Dorf (BA’14) has built a career in earned media, social content and influencer marketing strategy. She has helped lead campaigns for iconic brands like Hidden Valley Ranch and its Ranchbassador program. Dorf shares how curiosity, hands-on experience and a passion for connecting with audiences helped shape her career in brand marketing.

When it comes to your work for Hidden Valley Ranch and the Ranchbassador program and your strategic communication career, what are you most proud of?

Throughout my career, I’ve had the opportunity to bridge the gap between traditional marketing and how younger generations discover, consume, and engage with brands on social media.

As someone who grew up with social media, it feels almost like a second language. I love being able to translate that understanding into strategies that help established brands stay relevant while remaining true to who they are. It’s been incredibly rewarding to see how creative thinking, strategic communication, and innovative social marketing can drive real business impact.

I’m also incredibly proud to help lead our social team. It’s rewarding to know that something I’m passionate about has become an area where I can continue to grow while helping both the brands I work on and the people around me. As our team’s capabilities continue to expand, so does the impact we’re able to make across the business. Seeing the work my team does influence not only marketing, but broader business outcomes has been one of the most rewarding parts of becoming a manager.

That’s what keeps me excited about this field. Social media is constantly evolving, and I love that I’m able to evolve alongside it!