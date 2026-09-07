New Teaching Faculty Q&A with Jesus M. Rivera

Hometown: Sheboygan, WI (The Malibu of the Midwest)

Educational Background: Bachelor’s and master’s degrees in communication from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, with an emphasis on rhetorical leadership

What excites you most about teaching at the SJMC?

The students! I have heard so much about the great things students have done in class, outside the classroom through orgs, and as alumni. It is a privilege to now be part of their SJMC and UW journey.

What’s one thing you hope students who take a class with you will come away with?

That everyone — no matter your background or what you hope to do — has the potential to be a phenomenal communicator. I hope students find themselves in my courses exploring our field of study in a welcoming, safe educational environment.

What’s something interesting about your area of expertise you can share that will make us sound smarter at parties?

With my most recent position being focused on internal communication, I often had to remind myself that informal, word-of-mouth communication inside organizations is often more trusted by employees than official channels, even when it is less accurate.

What do you enjoy doing when you are not working?

I love being involved in my community, reading, and playing volleyball!