Q&A with 2026 Distinguished Service Award Winner Abigail Buckwalter

Abigail Buckwalter is the Chief Executive Officer of Nestlé Health Science U.S. (NHSc), where she leads a team of more than 6,000 employees and oversees a multi-billion-dollar portfolio of science-backed nutritional solutions. She is responsible for driving the strategic direction and growth of the business across diverse categories, including pharma and consumer care, that advance NHSc’s mission to empower healthier lives through nutrition. As an integral leader of NHSc since its inception, Abigail has been instrumental in shaping the organization’s direction and impact. With over two decades of global leadership experience spanning Europe, Oceania, and the United States, she brings a resilient, execution-focused mindset and a deep understanding of diverse business environments. Her ability to drive growth across healthcare and consumer packaged goods categories reflects her strategic foresight and operational discipline, making her a key force behind NHSc’s diverse go-to-market success.

Renowned for her people-first approach, Abigail fosters a culture of connection, transparency, and trust. She believes high performance and empathy go hand in hand—an ethos that has helped build agile, resilient teams capable of thriving in dynamic environments. Under her leadership, NHSc has integrated multiple brands and achieved record-high employee engagement scores. Abigail’s leadership is defined by her ability to connect big-picture strategy with the detailed execution required to deliver results. She has led strategic portfolio reviews, guided successful business turnarounds, enhanced operational efficiencies, and accelerated innovation pipelines that have driven market share gains and profitable growth. Her approach blends analytical rigor with entrepreneurial agility, enabling her to navigate complexity and deliver sustained impact.

Prior to joining Nestlé, Abigail built foundational expertise across the consumer-packaged goods, healthcare, non-profit, and food service sectors. She currently serves as Chair of the Board of Directors for the Healthcare Nutrition Council and sits on the Executive Board of the Consumer Healthcare Products Association. Abigail holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin and an MBA from Columbia University. She is a dedicated mother of three, a travel and adventure enthusiast, and a lifelong learner.

What does receiving this award mean to you?

When I arrived in Madison as a kid from Iowa with big ambitions and not much of a roadmap, the School of Journalism & Mass Communication made a big university feel small. It gave me the tools, encouragement, and grounding to find my path. The program helped shape my confidence, my voice, and my understanding of just how powerful thoughtful communication can be.

So, receiving this award feels both humbling and full‑circle. It reflects the work I’ve done since leaving Wisconsin, but equally the foundation SJMC gave me — the rigor, the curiosity, and the belief that clear, honest storytelling can move people. I’m deeply grateful.

What is your favorite memory from your time at the SJMC?

The most defining moment was competing in the National Student Advertising Competition my senior year. Standing on that stage, presenting to a packed room, feeling both nervous and completely energized — that was the moment I realized how much I loved shaping a story and bringing it to life for an audience. I walked off that stage knowing I would defer law school and pursue a different path than I originally planned.

What I didn’t realize then was how closely that experience would foreshadow the next 20 years of my career: presenting, persuading, leading through communication and action, and helping people navigate change. NSAC was the spark, and I’ve never regretted following it.

I’d be remiss not to mention the lifelong friendships and professional connections I built — relationships that have stayed strong, steady, and meaningful more than 20 years later.

Who is one SJMC professor who made a lasting impact on your career, and why?

Three professors stand out: Michelle Nelson, Dhavan Shah, and Kati Culver. They shared a common thread — incredibly high standards, not to intimidate, but because they understood the doors that clear, thoughtful communication could open. They wanted us to be ready for what was next.

From my first semester in J-School, phrases like “say what you mean and mean what you say,” and “get to the ‘so what’” became part of how I operate. Over time, Professors Culver, Shah, and Nelson shifted from professors to mentors as I explored my path into the workforce.

They taught me discipline in my writing, intention in my messaging, and the responsibility that comes with telling stories that influence others. Those lessons have guided me through every chapter of my career. I still hear their voices.

What is one thing you learned at the SJMC that you have carried with you throughout your career?

Clarity and authenticity — always. SJMC taught me how to take something complex and make it understandable and actionable, in a way that respects people’s time, attention, and intelligence. To do this, you have to fight the urge to react and instead, mindfully respond.

I also learned the value of listening before leading. Those lessons show up in every part of my work today — whether I’m navigating change, aligning diverse teams, or building trust across an organization. Strong communication isn’t a “nice to have”; it’s a leadership muscle you need every single day and must continue to nourish.

What has been keeping you busy since your time at the SJMC?

A lot — in the best way. Over the past two decades I’ve built a career across multiple countries, teams, and functions, working in roles that combine strategy, operations, storytelling, innovation, and purpose.

I’ve also built a family, explored the world, and stayed committed to learning whenever and wherever I can. Life has been full, fast, and incredibly rewarding.

What are you currently focused on in your career?

In my role as CEO of Nestlé Health Science U.S., my focus is leading the organization in a way that keeps our work meaningful, practical, and grounded in our mission: empowering healthier lives through nutrition. For me, that mission shows up in the day‑to‑day — ensuring we’re bringing forward products and solutions that genuinely help people and doing it with scientific integrity and thoughtful decision‑making.

A big part of my job is creating the conditions for our teams to do their best work: providing clarity on priorities, removing unnecessary noise, and building a culture where people feel trusted and connected to the impact we’re striving to make.

At this stage of my career, I’m focused on leading with steadiness and purpose — keeping us aligned, grounded, and moving toward better health outcomes for individuals and communities.