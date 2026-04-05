Q&A with 2026 Ralph O. Nafziger Award Winner Shannon Malone

Shannon Malone Mazibuko serves as Vice President, Basketball Communications overseeing communications for players, coaches and the front office for the Sacramento Kings. Prior to her time in Sacramento, she spent five years in Chicago at the Big Ten Conference managing communications for Big Ten men’s and women’s basketball. She also spent time at KemperLesnik, leading PR for events like the Maui Invitational, Asheville Championship, McDonald’s All-American Games and Jr. NBA Leadership Conference. A former Wisconsin women’s basketball player, Malone Mazibuko graduated from the School of Journalism and Mass Communication in spring 2016. She serves as a member of the NBA PR Advisory Board. She is passionate about mentorship and female representation in leadership positions in sports. A lover of good food, good wine and a good story, Malone Mazibuko resides in Sacramento with her husband, Aaron, and their son, Ace.

What does receiving this award mean to you?

It is an honor to be considered among the recipients of this award. The SJMC has been a source of support and encouragement since I stepped into Vilas Hall, and has continued throughout my career. This is an incredible recognition from leaders in journalism who have poured into me and whom I deeply respect. I am very thankful.

What is your favorite memory from your time at the SJMC?

My favorite memory at the SJMC is Professor Baughman’s J560 class. I loved that we couldn’t use computers, no technology allowed. Just a notebook and a pen and Professor Baughman’s vault of the history of journalism. It was fascinating to me and solidified that this was the path I wanted to take in life.

Who is one SJMC professor who made a lasting impact on your career, and why?

There are two. Professor Baughman was incredibly kind to me and told me I could be great in this field before I believed it. Professor Debra Pierce unlocked the world of strategic communications for me. She helped me understand how necessary strat comm is in the business world. She was extremely understanding of the student-athlete experience because her daughters were athletes. She helped me get excited about the new journey I was embarking on in life as my college basketball career was ending. She has been a source of encouragement even after graduation. I am deeply thankful for her!

What is one thing you learned at the SJMC that you have carried with you throughout your career?

Just start writing. The story, the article, the pitch, the plan – just start writing and it will develop.

What has been keeping you busy since your time at the SJMC?

I have been navigating life as best I can! After five years in Chicago working for the Big Ten Conference and a PR agency, I accepted a dream role with the Sacramento Kings in 2022. It was a goal of mine to run a basketball communications department for an NBA team and I feel really lucky that I have been given this opportunity. I married my husband Aaron in August 2023 and we welcomed our baby boy, Ace, in June 2025!

What are you currently focused on in your career?

Right now I am focused on being a great leader. I love working with great people and leading a team. I love leaning on my team to accomplish more than I ever could alone. I learn something new everyday in this role, which is part of the reason I enjoy it so much. I want to be a better PR professional, a better leader, a better businesswoman. I don’t know what my path will look like in the future but I want to be prepared and ready for what’s next when it comes.