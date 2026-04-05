Q&A with 2026 Distinguished Service Award Winner Carla Oakley

Carla Oakley is a partner with the law firm of Morgan, Lewis & Bockius. She focuses on intellectual property and advertising, from inception and global protection through trial. Throughout her nearly 40 years of practice, clients from startups to global businesses have sought Oakley’s counsel. Oakley’s experience includes litigation involving trademarks, trade secrets, copyrights, advertising, rights of publicity, privacy, social media, licensing and product design strategies. She has handled cases in various state and federal courts and other venues, such as the United States Trademark Trial and Appeal Board and the International Chamber of Commerce Court of Arbitration, and Uniform Dispute Resolution Policy proceedings pursuant to ICANN regulations.

In addition to litigation, Oakley counsel’s clients regarding the strategic development and registration of trademarks and global trademark portfolio management, civil and criminal anti-counterfeiting enforcement, trade secret protection programs, copyright registration and fair use issues. She also advises clients on how to minimize risks of conducting business online and how to comply with advertising regulations, Federal Trade Commission and Attorney General advertising guidelines, laws pertaining to sweepstakes and skills contests and privacy laws. Oakley frequently lectures and writes on IP and advertising topics and has been active in several professional organizations throughout her career. She has been on the Board of the San Francisco Intellectual Property Law Association, a member of the Executive Committee of the San Francisco Bar Association’s Litigation Section and member of the SF Bar Association’s Judiciary Committee, a member of numerous committees of the International Trademark Association (“INTA”), a member of the INTA PAC Board and a member of the Copyright Society.

During her career, Oakley has received numerous recognitions and awards for her intellectual property expertise. For example, for five consecutive years (2021-2025), Oakley was recognized as one of the top 250 Women in IP worldwide. She has been recognized as among the Best Lawyers in America for Copyright Law and as an IP Star for Trademarks and Copyrights. Oakley is an Honorary Board member for Larkin Street Youth Services and served on the Board for that agency.

What is your favorite memory from your time at the SJMC?

There isn’t a single favorite memory, but rather a heartwarming memory of the incredible support and enthusiasm of the faculty and camaraderie of the students. While at SJMC, I worked on the Dateline campus newsletter and then worked for two years at the Wisconsin State Journal on the City Desk, which gave me invaluable practical experience.

Who is one SJMC professor who made a lasting impact on your career, and why?

Professor James Hoyt stands out for me. He helped hone my writing and inquisitiveness in a way that provided a critical foundation for my legal career.

What is one thing you learned at the SJMC that you have carried with you throughout your career?

The importance of clear and concise writing.

What has been keeping you busy since your time at the SJMC?

I was a paralegal for a few years and then moved to San Francisco for law school, and have been in San Francisco ever since. I have been a lawyer since 1987, focusing on intellectual property and advertising. I enjoy the outdoors (with windsurfing, golf and hiking at the top of my list) and the arts (particularly the performing arts).

What are you currently focused on in your career?

As a partner in a large law firm, I have had the great pleasure of working on a wide range of incredibly interesting issues and cases, focusing on intellectual property and advertising issues.