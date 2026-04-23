One SJMC. Endless Possibilities.

Discover endless possibilities at the SJMC.
At the School of Journalism and Mass Communication (SJMC), we’ve been shaping the future of communication for more than a century. Here, students don’t just learn how media work, they find endless opportunities to use media to move people, shape society and transform industries.
Endless Hands-On Experience.
At the SJMC, undergraduate and graduate students don’t just assist on projects. They co-author studies, lead campaigns, analyze data and shape stories that reach audiences beyond the classroom. Whether through the Mass Communication Research Center or our hands-on classrooms, our students work closely with faculty who value curiosity, collaboration and craft.
Endless Destinations.
A degree from the SJMC opens doors to endless career paths. You can find our alumni making their marks in sports communication, advertising and PR, community-based journalism, law, academia, digital media strategy, documentary filmmaking and more.
Endless Discovery.
Anchored by one of the country’s earliest and best mass communication doctoral programs and the Wisconsin Idea, SJMC scholars are constantly innovating to push their research fields forward and address significant societal challenges. Our interdisciplinary research spans a wide range of disciplines from the impacts of artificial intelligence and the ethical implications of media practices to effective health messaging and social media microtargeting.
From Classroom to Collaboration: A Research Partnership Examining Digital Politics
Professor Young Mie Kim and former student Ross Dahlke explore how digital campaigns impact voter turnout and political behavior.March 17, 2026
Public Tech Media Lab partners with Factchequeado to train newsrooms across the country
PTML has partnered with Factchequeado to train newsrooms across the country on tools and techniques for conducting their own digital investigations with Open Source Intelligence.March 17, 2026
Research shows social media advertising suppresses voting in targeted communities
A new study from SJMC professor Young Mie Kim is the first to quantify the effect of this kind of microtargeting on voter turnout.February 24, 2026
Inside UW-Madison’s AI Terrarium: Recreating Human Belief in a Digital World
What happens when AI is built to think like people? Dive into the AI Terrarium, a bold experiment in modeling human belief and persuasion.February 9, 2026
- See more insights
One SJMC. Endless Possibilities.
The SJMC is grounded in rigorous research, ethical practice and public service, but we look forward with intention, shaping communication for the public good. From the heart of a world-class research university and inspired by the Wisconsin Idea, we cultivate critical thinkers, problem solvers, researchers and storytellers.
When you join the SJMC, you join a unified ecosystem of practice, research and civic impact, where communicators have endless opportunities to connect ideas, collaborate across disciplines, and create stories and strategies that move the world forward.