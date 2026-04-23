School of Journalism and Mass Communication
Three college-aged students sit around a table in a bright classroom, engaged in discussion while using laptops; one student gestures as she speaks, while another types and a third listens. A red graphic overlay on the left reads “One SJMC.”

One SJMC. Endless Possibilities.

Discover endless possibilities at the SJMC.

At the School of Journalism and Mass Communication (SJMC), we’ve been shaping the future of communication for more than a century. Here, students don’t just learn how media work, they find endless opportunities to use media to move people, shape society and transform industries.

Endless Hands-On Experience.

At the SJMC, undergraduate and graduate students don’t just assist on projects. They co-author studies, lead campaigns, analyze data and shape stories that reach audiences beyond the classroom. Whether through the Mass Communication Research Center or our hands-on classrooms, our students work closely with faculty who value curiosity, collaboration and craft.

Endless Destinations.

A degree from the SJMC opens doors to endless career paths. You can find our alumni making their marks in sports communication, advertising and PR, community-based journalism, law, academia, digital media strategy, documentary filmmaking and more.

Zack Zaban (BA'11)

SVP and Global Media Business Director, Starcom

Leslie Stachowiak (BS'04)

Senior Director – Strategic Communications, Milwaukee Brewers

Danny Parker (PhD'24)

Assistant Professor, Cornell University

Endless Discovery.

Anchored by one of the country’s earliest and best mass communication doctoral programs and the Wisconsin Idea, SJMC scholars are constantly innovating to push their research fields forward and address significant societal challenges. Our interdisciplinary research spans a wide range of disciplines from the impacts of artificial intelligence and the ethical implications of media practices to effective health messaging and social media microtargeting.

One SJMC. Endless Possibilities.

The SJMC is grounded in rigorous research, ethical practice and public service, but we look forward with intention, shaping communication for the public good. From the heart of a world-class research university and inspired by the Wisconsin Idea, we cultivate critical thinkers, problem solvers, researchers and storytellers.

When you join the SJMC, you join a unified ecosystem of practice, research and civic impact, where communicators have endless opportunities to connect ideas, collaborate across disciplines, and create stories and strategies that move the world forward.

Undergraduate       Professional Master’s       Research Master’s        PhD