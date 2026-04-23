One SJMC. Endless Possibilities.

The SJMC is grounded in rigorous research, ethical practice and public service, but we look forward with intention, shaping communication for the public good. From the heart of a world-class research university and inspired by the Wisconsin Idea, we cultivate critical thinkers, problem solvers, researchers and storytellers.

When you join the SJMC, you join a unified ecosystem of practice, research and civic impact, where communicators have endless opportunities to connect ideas, collaborate across disciplines, and create stories and strategies that move the world forward.

Undergraduate Professional Master’s Research Master’s PhD