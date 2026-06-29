School of Journalism and Mass Communication
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SJMC Insider – Spring 2026

SJMC Insider Spring 2026 banner featuring the School of Journalism and Mass Communication name in large white and red text on a red and light gray background with curved graphic elements.

Letters from the Directors

Outgoing Director Katy Culver reflects on her three year tenure and Incoming Director Mike Wagner shares his excitement for the future of the SJMC.

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Feature Story

Student News

More Than a Game

Students in Teaching Faculty Matt Hermann's summer sports reporting course will explore the stories, culture and journalism behind the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Award-Winning Airwaves

WSUM named Best College Station in the Nation by the Intercollegiate Broadcasting System.

Faculty & Staff News

Awarding Excellence

Professor Dhavan Shah receives the 2026 Paul J. Deutschmann Award for Excellence in Research, the highest research honor from AEJMC.

"Once a Badger, Always a Badger"

Distinguished Teaching Faculty Debra Pierce retires after 20 years,

Warm Welcome

Recent Stanford University PhD graduate Angela Lee will join the SJMC faculty in Fall 2026 as an assistant professor and teach courses in media psychology and digital wellbeing.

Alumni News

Funding the Future

Long-time friend of the SJMC Sharon Stark establishes $1 million investigative journalism professorship.

A Lasting Legacy

Steve and Brenda Pogorzelski establish $1 million professorship in honor of Professor Kathleen Bartzen Culver.

Research & Insights

Bridging AI and Humanity

The new CODE Lab, led by Assistant Professor Ross Dahlke, explores how digital exposure shapes human behaviors.

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Spring 2026 SJMC Insider

Director, SJMC

Kathleen Bartzen Culver
(BA’88, MA’92, PhD’99)

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Managing Editor

Kara Rheingans
(BA’17)

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Contributing Writers

Elizabeth Shoop (BA’27)
Jackson Baker (BA’27)

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