Letters from the Directors
Outgoing Director Katy Culver reflects on her three year tenure and Incoming Director Mike Wagner shares his excitement for the future of the SJMC.
Feature Story
Student News
More Than a Game
Students in Teaching Faculty Matt Hermann's summer sports reporting course will explore the stories, culture and journalism behind the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Award-Winning Airwaves
WSUM named Best College Station in the Nation by the Intercollegiate Broadcasting System.
Faculty & Staff News
Awarding Excellence
Professor Dhavan Shah receives the 2026 Paul J. Deutschmann Award for Excellence in Research, the highest research honor from AEJMC.
"Once a Badger, Always a Badger"
Distinguished Teaching Faculty Debra Pierce retires after 20 years,
Warm Welcome
Recent Stanford University PhD graduate Angela Lee will join the SJMC faculty in Fall 2026 as an assistant professor and teach courses in media psychology and digital wellbeing.
Alumni News
Funding the Future
Long-time friend of the SJMC Sharon Stark establishes $1 million investigative journalism professorship.
A Lasting Legacy
Steve and Brenda Pogorzelski establish $1 million professorship in honor of Professor Kathleen Bartzen Culver.
Research & Insights
Bridging AI and Humanity
The new CODE Lab, led by Assistant Professor Ross Dahlke, explores how digital exposure shapes human behaviors.